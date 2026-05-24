LSV Asset Management Acquires 415,000 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,939,813 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.16% of Vipshop worth $105,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,185,535 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $320,424,000 after buying an additional 3,426,079 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,715,656 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $328,295,000 after buying an additional 7,785,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,148,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $179,518,000 after buying an additional 149,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vipshop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,467,566 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $166,182,000 after buying an additional 163,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vipshop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,147,094 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $107,564,000 after buying an additional 143,614 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $18.50 price target on Vipshop and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vipshop

Key Stories Impacting Vipshop

Here are the key news stories impacting Vipshop this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vipshop posted strong Q1 2026 results, with EPS of $3.39 beating estimates and revenue roughly in line with expectations, suggesting profitability remains resilient. Vipshop earnings report and conference call

Vipshop posted strong Q1 2026 results, with EPS of $3.39 beating estimates and revenue roughly in line with expectations, suggesting profitability remains resilient. Positive Sentiment: The company said it expects to benefit from an outlet-store and asset-monetization strategy, including approval to spin off two brick-and-mortar outlet stores into a REIT and plans for additional similar projects, which could unlock value. Vipshop seeks to boost growth through outlet strategy

The company said it expects to benefit from an outlet-store and asset-monetization strategy, including approval to spin off two brick-and-mortar outlet stores into a REIT and plans for additional similar projects, which could unlock value. Neutral Sentiment: Management and analyst commentary around the earnings call highlighted improved efficiency, online-to-offline expansion, and AI-driven cost savings, which support the longer-term growth story but do not change near-term fundamentals by themselves. Vipshop Q1 2026 results earnings call presentation

Management and analyst commentary around the earnings call highlighted improved efficiency, online-to-offline expansion, and AI-driven cost savings, which support the longer-term growth story but do not change near-term fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure point for the stock is weaker Q2 revenue guidance versus Wall Street expectations, which signals slower near-term growth even after the Q1 profit beat. Vipshop issues softer second-quarter outlook despite steady first-quarter performance

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Vipshop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This is an increase from Vipshop's previous annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 411.0%. Vipshop's payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited NYSE: VIPS is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vipshop, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vipshop wasn't on the list.

While Vipshop currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here