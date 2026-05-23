LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080,922 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.72% of Halliburton worth $171,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Halliburton by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,030,451 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $2,239,349,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969,139 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 82,596.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,771,388 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $841,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735,387 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,004,682 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $639,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,983 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,738,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610,870 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $175,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,759 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. Halliburton Company has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 8,655 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $363,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 72,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,992. This represents a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael Casey Maxwell sold 20,348 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $852,377.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 93,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,927,732.07. This represents a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 420,837 shares of company stock valued at $16,979,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Halliburton

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Halliburton announced a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share , signaling continued capital returns to shareholders and reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation. Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton announced a quarterly dividend of , signaling continued capital returns to shareholders and reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: CEO Jeff Miller joining Noble Corporation’s board may be seen as a vote of confidence in Halliburton’s leadership and industry standing, while also highlighting Miller’s influence across the offshore drilling sector. Noble Corporation plc Announces New Director Appointment

CEO Jeff Miller joining may be seen as a vote of confidence in Halliburton’s leadership and industry standing, while also highlighting Miller’s influence across the offshore drilling sector. Neutral Sentiment: Articles focused on Halliburton’s Russell 1000 filing and broader market commentary are drawing fresh attention to the name, but they do not appear to change the company’s fundamentals on their own. Halliburton Russell 1000 Filing Raises Fresh Focus

Articles focused on Halliburton’s and broader market commentary are drawing fresh attention to the name, but they do not appear to change the company’s fundamentals on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Recent notes from analysts and market outlets highlight that HAL has been up since its last earnings report, suggesting investor sentiment remains constructive after the company beat quarterly EPS estimates and slightly topped revenue expectations. Halliburton (HAL) Up 8.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Griffin Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zephirin Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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