LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,630 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 24,867 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NFLX opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm's fifty day moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.74. The stock has a market cap of $369.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $104.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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