LSV Asset Management Buys 218,663 Shares of Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY - Free Report) by 1,467.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 218,663 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.40% of Getty Realty worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,160 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,572 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,714 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 60,052 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Getty Realty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Getty Realty

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of GTY opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. Getty Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Getty Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Getty Realty's payout ratio is presently 127.63%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

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