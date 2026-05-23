LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,916,508 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,153,850 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of LSV Asset Management's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $396,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 545.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,865,050 shares of the company's stock worth $716,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266,354 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock worth $2,512,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,838 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 126.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,584,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $664,575,000 after buying an additional 2,000,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $367,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.3%

JNJ opened at $234.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $564.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $149.04 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $234.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 60.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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