LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522,814 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,221 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.37% of Science Applications International worth $153,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,554,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,502,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,519,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,947,000 after buying an additional 53,895 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 36.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,578,000 after buying an additional 347,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,062 shares of the company's stock worth $116,660,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,936 shares of the company's stock worth $90,520,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company's stock.

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Science Applications International Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SAIC opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.28. Science Applications International Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $121.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.33.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.78 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corporation will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Science Applications International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIC

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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