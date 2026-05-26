LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,484 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 11,233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of F5 worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in F5 by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

Get F5 alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $353.00.

View Our Latest Report on FFIV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total value of $2,171,178.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,158.08. The trade was a 22.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,100. This represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,491 shares of company stock worth $7,966,227. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Price Performance

F5 stock opened at $393.63 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $395.77. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $318.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider F5, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and F5 wasn't on the list.

While F5 currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here