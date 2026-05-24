LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 853,542 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 40,747 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.90% of Toll Brothers worth $115,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $5,407,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,379 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $6,929,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,911 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $2,514,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,847.40. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $7,237,508.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,535,887.52. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Toll Brothers

Here are the key news stories impacting Toll Brothers this week:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL opened at $134.31 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.92 and a 52-week high of $168.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $137.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TOL shares. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $198.00 to $187.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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