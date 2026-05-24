LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,385 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 62,230 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.18% of Sandisk worth $63,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sandisk by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC grew its position in Sandisk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Sandisk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sandisk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,092. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper reportedly bought 281,250 shares of Sandisk, adding to bullish investor sentiment and reinforcing the idea that large investors still see upside after the stock’s huge run. Article Title

Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper reportedly bought 281,250 shares of Sandisk, adding to bullish investor sentiment and reinforcing the idea that large investors still see upside after the stock’s huge run. Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces argue that Sandisk is benefiting from AI-driven NAND demand, enterprise SSD growth, and an improved long-term earnings outlook, with some analysts calling the stock undervalued despite the sharp rally. Article Title

Several recent pieces argue that Sandisk is benefiting from AI-driven NAND demand, enterprise SSD growth, and an improved long-term earnings outlook, with some analysts calling the stock undervalued despite the sharp rally. Positive Sentiment: SanDisk also got a boost from sector momentum as memory stocks rebounded, with traders pointing to AI-related demand and tighter supply conditions among rivals as reasons for the renewed interest. Article Title

SanDisk also got a boost from sector momentum as memory stocks rebounded, with traders pointing to AI-related demand and tighter supply conditions among rivals as reasons for the renewed interest. Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary now frames Sandisk as a “hold” after its explosive year-to-date surge, suggesting the business outlook is strong but the valuation has become much less attractive for new buyers. Article Title

Some market commentary now frames Sandisk as a “hold” after its explosive year-to-date surge, suggesting the business outlook is strong but the valuation has become much less attractive for new buyers. Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer’s cautious comments that investors should “let it come down more” may temper enthusiasm, especially after the stock’s massive rally and elevated valuation. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SNDK. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,157.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Sandisk Trading Down 4.1%

SNDK opened at $1,478.69 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $1,600.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $982.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.26. The company has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

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