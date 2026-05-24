LSV Asset Management Has $104.13 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,546,593 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 19,984 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.41% of Eversource Energy worth $104,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $193,239.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,941,982.68. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.74. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $76.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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