LSV Asset Management Has $11.86 Million Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings Inc $EIG

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG - Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,774 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 707,339 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.22% of Employers worth $11,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Employers by 133.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Employers by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S grew its position in Employers by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Employers by 179.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Employers by 26.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 5,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,980.16. The trade was a 36.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Ozuna sold 4,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,519.04. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Employers Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of EIG opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $801.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Employers Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $49.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.04 million. Employers had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Employers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Employers's dividend payout ratio is presently 412.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Employers from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Employers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Employers presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc NYSE: EIG is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Through its subsidiaries, Employers Mutual Casualty Company and Employers Preferred Insurance Company, the firm specializes in providing workers' compensation coverage alongside an array of commercial insurance products. Its service offerings include general liability, commercial auto, businessowners policies and umbrella coverages, tailored to meet the risk-management needs of small and mid-sized businesses across multiple industries.

The company markets its insurance solutions primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to underwrite policies that address the unique exposures faced by clients in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail and service sectors.

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