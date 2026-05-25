LSV Asset Management Has $34.51 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 114,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.40% of Axcelis Technologies worth $34,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,162 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 85,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,612 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,143,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,275 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 443,863 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 176.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,735 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 246,939 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.25.

View Our Latest Report on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS opened at $156.94 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $171.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.93.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.03 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Axcelis Technologies's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 2,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $463,730.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,797,029.55. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $485,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,578,682.10. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,714. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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