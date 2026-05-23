LSV Asset Management Has $435.82 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,502,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 579,377 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.0% of LSV Asset Management's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.31% of Pfizer worth $435,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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