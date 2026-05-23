LSV Asset Management Has $508.91 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,146,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 153,313 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.1% of LSV Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.33% of Gilead Sciences worth $508,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.65. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,702,353.72. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $8,523,570. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval to Hepcludex (bulevirtide-gmod) for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), making it the first and only approved treatment in the U.S. for this rare and serious liver disease. That opens a new commercial opportunity in a high-unmet-need market. Article Title

The U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval to for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), making it the for this rare and serious liver disease. That opens a new commercial opportunity in a high-unmet-need market. Positive Sentiment: Gilead also received a CHMP positive opinion in Europe for Trodelvy in first-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, supporting broader international adoption of one of its key oncology products. Article Title

Gilead also received a in Europe for in first-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, supporting broader international adoption of one of its key oncology products. Positive Sentiment: Gilead completed its Tubulis acquisition , adding next-generation antibody-drug conjugate assets and strengthening its oncology pipeline. Article Title

Gilead completed its , adding next-generation antibody-drug conjugate assets and strengthening its oncology pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research raised near-term EPS estimates for some periods and maintained strong longer-term profit expectations, which can support investor confidence in Gilead’s earnings outlook. Article Title

Analysts at for some periods and maintained strong longer-term profit expectations, which can support investor confidence in Gilead’s earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead announced a renewed collaboration with the World Health Organization to help eliminate visceral leishmaniasis, a public-health initiative that is strategically positive but likely not an immediate stock driver. Article Title

Gilead announced a renewed collaboration with the to help eliminate visceral leishmaniasis, a public-health initiative that is strategically positive but likely not an immediate stock driver. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst updates trimmed certain 2026–2028 earnings estimates, which may temper enthusiasm around the stock’s longer-term growth rate, even as recent product news remains favorable. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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