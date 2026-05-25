LSV Asset Management Has $52.43 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN - Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.46% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $52,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,817 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,835 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $34,017,000 after acquiring an additional 117,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Gregory R. Friberg sold 3,281 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $176,681.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,399.30. The trade was a 5.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 16,486 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $996,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,833,958.38. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 26,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,389 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $66.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $105.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Trending Headlines about BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Here are the key news stories impacting BioMarin Pharmaceutical this week:

Positive Sentiment: BioMarin said Voxzogo met its main goal in a late-stage hypochondroplasia study, supporting plans to file with the FDA in 2026 and boosting investor optimism about another potential growth driver. Article Title

BioMarin said Voxzogo met its main goal in a late-stage hypochondroplasia study, supporting plans to file with the FDA in 2026 and boosting investor optimism about another potential growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained constructive overall, with Canaccord Genuity cutting its price target to $111 from $116 but reiterating a buy rating, implying substantial upside from current levels. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained constructive overall, with Canaccord Genuity cutting its price target to $111 from $116 but reiterating a buy rating, implying substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several press items from The Globe and Mail and TipRanks highlighted additional analyst coverage on BMRN, but they did not add a clear new operating catalyst beyond general sentiment and valuation commentary. Article Title

Several press items from The Globe and Mail and TipRanks highlighted additional analyst coverage on BMRN, but they did not add a clear new operating catalyst beyond general sentiment and valuation commentary. Neutral Sentiment: BioMarin’s Phase 3 ENERGY 3 trial of BMN 401 met one co-primary endpoint but missed the other, making the readout mixed rather than clearly successful. Article Title

BioMarin’s Phase 3 ENERGY 3 trial of BMN 401 met one co-primary endpoint but missed the other, making the readout mixed rather than clearly successful. Negative Sentiment: The mixed BMN 401 results triggered a notable selloff, with investors reacting to uncertainty around the drug’s commercial prospects and the likelihood of a clean regulatory path. Article Title

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare genetic and metabolic diseases. The company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs by leveraging enzyme replacement therapy, small molecule pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy technologies. Headquartered in Novato, California, BioMarin operates research and development facilities in the United States and Europe.

The company's commercial portfolio includes several approved therapies targeting inherited disorders.

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