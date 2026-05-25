LSV Asset Management Has $52.47 Million Stake in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,581,216 shares of the company's stock after selling 176,846 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.11% of DXC Technology worth $52,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 818.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 142,192 shares of the company's stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 126,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 162,958 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,570,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,001,000 after buying an additional 1,505,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,452,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,654,000 after buying an additional 800,973 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 634.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 99,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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DXC Technology Stock Up 0.1%

DXC stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DXC Technology Company. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 158.48 and a beta of 0.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. DXC Technology's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DXC Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.400-0.400 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.400-2.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DXC Technology news, CEO Raul J. Fernandez acquired 28,051 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $249,653.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 844,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,062.80. This trade represents a 3.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DXC Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Wolfe Research set a $13.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DXC Technology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.75.

View Our Latest Report on DXC

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology's core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

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