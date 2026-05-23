LSV Asset Management Has $573.22 Million Position in General Motors Company $GM

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,048,965 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 465,152 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 1.2% of LSV Asset Management's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.78% of General Motors worth $573,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in General Motors by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,547 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.65.

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General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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