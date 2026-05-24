LSV Asset Management Has $80.43 Million Position in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573,799 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 889,589 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.80% of Murphy Oil worth $80,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 437.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MUR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Hanchera sold 47,320 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,598,942.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,049.14. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.7%

Murphy Oil stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $43.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $732.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.96 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Murphy Oil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 237.29%.

Murphy Oil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy Oil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2026 EPS to $2.42 from $2.30, Q2 2026 EPS to $0.50 from $0.47, Q4 2026 EPS to $0.70 from $0.67, and FY2028 EPS to $2.82 from $2.75, suggesting better profitability in some future periods.

Zacks Research raised estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2026 EPS to $2.42 from $2.30, Q2 2026 EPS to $0.50 from $0.47, Q4 2026 EPS to $0.70 from $0.67, and FY2028 EPS to $2.82 from $2.75, suggesting better profitability in some future periods. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating on Murphy Oil, which signals limited conviction rather than a strong bullish or bearish call.

Zacks Research maintained a rating on Murphy Oil, which signals limited conviction rather than a strong bullish or bearish call. Negative Sentiment: The firm lowered estimates for Q1 2027 EPS to $0.57 from $0.67, Q3 2027 EPS to $0.81 from $0.89, and Q1 2028 EPS to $0.64 from $0.71, reflecting some softer expectations farther out.

The firm lowered estimates for Q1 2027 EPS to $0.57 from $0.67, Q3 2027 EPS to $0.81 from $0.89, and Q1 2028 EPS to $0.64 from $0.71, reflecting some softer expectations farther out. Neutral Sentiment: Another article about “Who owns Murphy USA gas stations?” may have drawn some attention to the Murphy brand, but it is more informative than directly material to Murphy Oil’s earnings outlook. Article Title

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

See Also

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