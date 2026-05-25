LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Edison International $EIX

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 3,751.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,326 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 649,026 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.17% of Edison International worth $39,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,220,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,134,268,000 after acquiring an additional 480,726 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $595,033,000 after acquiring an additional 801,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,407,847 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $298,946,000 after acquiring an additional 545,344 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,561,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $252,146,000 after acquiring an additional 162,336 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,346,201 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $260,859,000 after acquiring an additional 220,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $71.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business's 50 day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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