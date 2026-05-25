LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938,804 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 198,076 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.49% of World Kinect worth $45,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in World Kinect by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in World Kinect by 16.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in World Kinect by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in World Kinect by 3.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,909,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in World Kinect by 18.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 34,807 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. World Kinect Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.29 billion. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. World Kinect's dividend payout ratio is -7.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Kasbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,051,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,518,364.50. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael John Kroll sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $57,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,647. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,484. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WKC. Weiss Ratings raised shares of World Kinect from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Kinect currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WKC

About World Kinect

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

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