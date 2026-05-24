LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 1,467.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after buying an additional 733,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.54% of Akamai Technologies worth $68,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 467.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,111 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 251,322 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $19,040,000 after buying an additional 74,791 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 499,097 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $37,812,000 after buying an additional 71,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $147.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.45. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $165.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,129,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,341,492.02. This trade represents a 32.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,128,878.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,257,658.26. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,954 shares of company stock worth $5,511,371. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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