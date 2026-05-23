LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244,150 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 34,220 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.41% of Valero Energy worth $202,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 212 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $247.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $125.10 and a 52 week high of $263.75. The firm's fifty day moving average is $241.89 and its 200 day moving average is $204.54. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 8,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.69, for a total transaction of $1,892,331.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,618,080.98. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $237.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VLO

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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