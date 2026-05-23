LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,284,394 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 154,587 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.74% of Allison Transmission worth $223,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Allison Transmission by 117.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,038,429 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $173,093,000 after buying an additional 1,101,824 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Allison Transmission by 222.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,548 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $81,531,000 after buying an additional 662,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Allison Transmission by 38.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,223 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $98,989,000 after buying an additional 321,001 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1,145.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 343,119 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,076,000 after buying an additional 315,572 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,887 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $181,741,000 after buying an additional 304,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $109.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $137.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares in the company, valued at $131,625. This trade represents a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric C. Scroggins sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $150,207.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,019,617.60. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALSN. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allison Transmission

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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