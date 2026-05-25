LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Organon & Co. $OGN

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,472,429 shares of the company's stock after selling 362,111 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.87% of Organon & Co. worth $53,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,805 shares of the company's stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 278,379 shares of the company's stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 58,648 shares of the company's stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,924 shares of the company's stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 73.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane restated a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Organon & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OGN

Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.

In related news, SVP Lynette Holzbaur bought 26,448 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $353,080.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 52,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,560.85. This trade represents a 100.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company's stock.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.0%

OGN opened at $13.44 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 99.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Organon & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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