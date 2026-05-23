LSV Asset Management Purchases 113,870 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,952,445 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 113,870 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.45% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $176,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 141,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 82,420 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 939.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,348,476. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HST stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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