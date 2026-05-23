LSV Asset Management Purchases 183,900 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,130,407 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 183,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.17% of Albertsons Companies worth $191,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,628 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 32.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,524 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts: Sign Up

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Albertsons Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Albertsons Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Albertsons Companies wasn't on the list.

While Albertsons Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here