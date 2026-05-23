LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913,769 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.03% of Oshkosh worth $240,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 908.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 913,497 shares of the company's stock worth $118,481,000 after purchasing an additional 822,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,441,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,945.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 425,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,468,000 after buying an additional 404,788 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,904.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 399,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,132,000 after buying an additional 379,134 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,041 shares of the company's stock worth $78,214,000 after purchasing an additional 373,172 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oshkosh Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $128.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $180.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.78. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Citigroup lowered Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OSK

Insider Activity

In other Oshkosh news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $67,599.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,312,100.24. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $676,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,295,463.39. The trade was a 22.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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