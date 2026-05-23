LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,126,213 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 63,683 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.85% of AGCO worth $221,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1,721.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 951.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 109.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

Get AGCO alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other AGCO news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AGCO from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 target price on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised AGCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $124.73.

View Our Latest Report on AGCO

Trending Headlines about AGCO

Here are the key news stories impacting AGCO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised AGCO’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $5.92 from $5.57, implying better near-term earnings power than previously expected.

Zacks Research raised AGCO’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $5.92 from $5.57, implying better near-term earnings power than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased FY2027 EPS forecasts to $7.94 from $7.40, pointing to a stronger outlook for next year.

The firm also increased FY2027 EPS forecasts to $7.94 from $7.40, pointing to a stronger outlook for next year. Positive Sentiment: Several quarterly estimates were lifted as well, including Q2 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, which reinforces the view that AGCO’s earnings trajectory may be improving. Article Source

Several quarterly estimates were lifted as well, including Q2 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, which reinforces the view that AGCO’s earnings trajectory may be improving. Neutral Sentiment: AGCO’s current full-year consensus estimate remains around $5.97 to $5.98 per share, so the new forecasts are constructive but not dramatically above the market’s near-term expectations.

AGCO’s current full-year consensus estimate remains around $5.97 to $5.98 per share, so the new forecasts are constructive but not dramatically above the market’s near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: One near-term estimate was trimmed: Zacks lowered its Q3 2026 EPS forecast to $1.37 from $1.50, which suggests some quarter-to-quarter volatility remains. Article Source

AGCO Trading Up 0.9%

AGCO stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AGCO Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.96 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.43.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.50. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. AGCO's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AGCO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AGCO wasn't on the list.

While AGCO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here