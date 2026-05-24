LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,820,062 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,161,294 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.14% of Amkor Technology worth $111,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 6,862.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 149,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 147,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company's stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Amkor Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,410,703.80. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin K. Engel sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $609,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $143,958.75. The trade was a 80.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 145,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,844,325 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $65.75 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 2.29.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Amkor Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMKR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Melius Research raised Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amkor Technology

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amkor Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amkor Technology wasn't on the list.

While Amkor Technology currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here