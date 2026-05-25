LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Carter's, Inc. $CRI

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI - Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,837 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 137,028 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.30% of Carter's worth $27,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carter's by 555.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,115 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter's by 1,208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter's by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter's by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carter's by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,216 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carter's from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carter's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Carter's from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Carter's from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carter's from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carter's

Carter's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $37.23 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92. Carter's, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.26. Carter's had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $681.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Carter's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.060 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carter's, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Carter's's dividend payout ratio is 40.32%.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc NYSE: CRI is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children's apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company's core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter's flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B'gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct‐to‐consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

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