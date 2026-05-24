LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 64,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.41% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $53,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 823.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.00.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.7%

OHI opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $322.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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