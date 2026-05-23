LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,072 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.11% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $286,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after buying an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,422 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,304,824,000 after buying an additional 121,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,172 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,319,905,000 after buying an additional 97,387 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,110,119 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,680,393,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,417,997,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Dbs Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $996.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $582.50 and a 1-year high of $1,005.36. The company has a market capitalization of $294.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $892.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $884.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

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About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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