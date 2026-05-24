LSV Asset Management Sells 123,784 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,380,521 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 123,784 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.98% of ACM Research worth $93,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACMR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM Research

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $331,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,100. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 45,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,132,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 110,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,248,377.36. This trade represents a 28.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,441,850. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACM Research Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 1.82. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $231.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. ACM Research's revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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