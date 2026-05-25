LSV Asset Management Sells 245,400 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,911,932 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 245,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.65% of Graphic Packaging worth $28,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,026,134 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $135,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,179 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 164.6% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,648,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $149,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 32.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,501,251 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $225,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $38,010,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 251.3% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,601,576 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $50,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, CEO Robbert Rietbroek bought 44,278 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $501,226.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 44,278 shares in the company, valued at $501,226.96. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stafeil bought 17,878 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,054.82. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,054.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of GPK opened at $10.17 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Graphic Packaging News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Graphic Packaging this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Pomerantz, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, and the Schall Law Firm, announced or promoted class actions against Graphic Packaging, increasing legal overhang and headline risk for investors. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Pomerantz, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, and the Schall Law Firm, announced or promoted class actions against Graphic Packaging, increasing legal overhang and headline risk for investors. Negative Sentiment: The complaints and investor alerts say the case centers on alleged securities fraud and claims that management concealed inventory mismanagement and demand deterioration, which could weigh on sentiment and raise concerns about prior financial disclosures. Article Title

The complaints and investor alerts say the case centers on alleged securities fraud and claims that management concealed inventory mismanagement and demand deterioration, which could weigh on sentiment and raise concerns about prior financial disclosures. Neutral Sentiment: Several notices simply remind investors of the July 6, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and encourage shareholders who suffered losses to contact counsel, reinforcing the lawsuit narrative but not adding new facts about the underlying business. Article Title

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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