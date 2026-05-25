LSV Asset Management Sells 39,340 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,600 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 39,340 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.21% of WESCO International worth $24,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 686,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $145,222,000 after acquiring an additional 111,930 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in WESCO International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 373,520 shares of the technology company's stock worth $91,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in WESCO International by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 364,502 shares of the technology company's stock worth $89,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71,932 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,068 shares of the technology company's stock worth $68,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in WESCO International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 194,893 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP Akash Khurana sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,436,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,225.75. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.21, for a total value of $1,614,468.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,035,823.78. This trade represents a 21.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock worth $51,846,641. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

WESCO International Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of WCC stock opened at $362.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.70 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.42 and a 200 day moving average of $285.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.86 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.79%.WESCO International's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from WESCO International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $321.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WESCO International

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

See Also

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