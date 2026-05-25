LSV Asset Management Sells 52,475 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM - Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,181 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 52,475 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.05% of ABM Industries worth $52,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 590.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 886 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 667.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 882 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company's stock.

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ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of ABM stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The stock's 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. ABM Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. ABM Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group raised ABM Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ABM Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company's core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

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