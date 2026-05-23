LSV Asset Management Sells 78,409 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540,652 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 78,409 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.36% of CVS Health worth $360,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $62,474,000 after acquiring an additional 134,535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $77,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $40,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $93.24 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $98.43. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's payout ratio is 117.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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