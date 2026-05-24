LSV Asset Management Takes $103.55 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $GTM

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,181,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,545,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.27% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company's stock.

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ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

GTM stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 76,872 shares in the company, valued at $451,238.64. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $209,694.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 139,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $820,596.65. This trade represents a 20.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 44,727 shares of company stock valued at $262,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTM

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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