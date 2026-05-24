LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,110 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 248,840 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.35% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $61,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $275.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.72.

Get Our Latest Report on DKS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Up 4.3%

DKS stock opened at $231.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.49. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.03 and a fifty-two week high of $237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods's revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from DICK'S Sporting Goods's previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is 48.92%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

See Also

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