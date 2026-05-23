LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Unum Group $UNM

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,665,606 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 67,334 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.59% of Unum Group worth $206,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 157.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Unum Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $103.00 target price on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 3,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,069. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $351,624.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,787,861.96. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,352 shares of company stock worth $1,568,804. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $84.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $68.28 and a 52 week high of $85.27.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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