lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980,704 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 23,714 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.84% of lululemon athletica worth $203,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of LULU opened at $121.36 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $262.16. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $153.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $154.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 6,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,978. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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