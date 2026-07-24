lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,515 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $118.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.39. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.88. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.44 and a fifty-two week high of $225.98.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other lululemon athletica news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 4,275 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,213,223.25. This represents a 70.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Evercore dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $177.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $122.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $148.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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