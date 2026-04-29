lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,354,442 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 428,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.38% of lululemon athletica worth $2,775,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in lululemon athletica by 4.5% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in lululemon athletica by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in lululemon athletica by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,319 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in lululemon athletica by 4.2% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in lululemon athletica by 81.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting lululemon athletica

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lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $142.39 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $163.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.96. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $141.33 and a one year high of $340.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,116. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini acquired 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $205.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LULU

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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