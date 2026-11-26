State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,939,119 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 578,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.40% of lululemon athletica worth $378,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,412 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $47,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,957 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the second quarter valued at $207,392,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $40,646,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the second quarter worth $80,580,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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lululemon athletica Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of LULU stock opened at $107.44 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.41. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $225.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $1.13. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.480-9.730 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on lululemon athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $134.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $105.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Key lululemon athletica News

Here's some of the latest news about LULU:

Neutral Sentiment: Lululemon will report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on December 8. Investors may look to the results and management commentary for evidence on sales trends and the company’s direction. Lululemon earnings announcement

Lululemon will report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on December 8. Investors may look to the results and management commentary for evidence on sales trends and the company’s direction. Neutral Sentiment: The company named Paula Conhain chief communications officer, a leadership appointment that may support its communications during a period of heightened scrutiny. Lululemon names chief communications officer

The company named Paula Conhain chief communications officer, a leadership appointment that may support its communications during a period of heightened scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: BMO expects a potential earnings beat but remains bearish, keeping a $70 price target and looking to new CEO Heidi O’Neill’s December 10 remarks for a clearer turnaround plan. The cautious stance reinforces concerns about Lululemon’s near-term growth and recovery. BMO expects a beat but stays bearish

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a Canadian athletic apparel and lifestyle company founded in Vancouver in 1998. It designs and sells technical clothing and accessories for activities including yoga, running, training and other forms of exercise, as well as everyday wear. Its product range includes apparel for women and men, footwear, bags and other fitness-related accessories. The company sells through its own retail stores and e-commerce channels, serving customers in North America and international markets. lululemon also supports fitness and wellness communities through events and other local initiatives, extending its brand beyond its products and retail operations.

Further Reading

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