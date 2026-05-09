Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 28,956 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Lumentum were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,199 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 707.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $366,555,000 after purchasing an additional 871,249 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $136,401,000. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 170.0% during the third quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 710,208 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $115,558,000 after purchasing an additional 447,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $71,771,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lumentum reported fiscal Q3 earnings that beat estimates, with revenue up 90% year over year on strong cloud and AI demand; the company also said 1.6T transceiver shipments are set to ramp in fiscal Q4. Article Title

Lumentum reported fiscal Q3 earnings that beat estimates, with revenue up 90% year over year on strong cloud and AI demand; the company also said 1.6T transceiver shipments are set to ramp in fiscal Q4. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned constructive on Lumentum, including Craig Hallum raising its price target to $1,150, Barclays lifting its target to $1,000, Loop Capital boosting its target to $1,400, and Rothschild Redburn initiating coverage with a Buy rating and a $1,270 target.

Several analysts turned constructive on Lumentum, including Craig Hallum raising its price target to $1,150, Barclays lifting its target to $1,000, Loop Capital boosting its target to $1,400, and Rothschild Redburn initiating coverage with a Buy rating and a $1,270 target. Positive Sentiment: Other note writers, including JPMorgan and BNP Paribas Exane, also issued upbeat outlooks, reinforcing the view that demand is exceeding supply and that the company remains well positioned in AI and cloud optics.

Other note writers, including JPMorgan and BNP Paribas Exane, also issued upbeat outlooks, reinforcing the view that demand is exceeding supply and that the company remains well positioned in AI and cloud optics. Neutral Sentiment: One market report said the stock was among several technology names with conflicted analyst views, suggesting investors are still weighing valuation against growth expectations. Article Title

One market report said the stock was among several technology names with conflicted analyst views, suggesting investors are still weighing valuation against growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong fundamentals, Lumentum shares slipped intraday as the AI optics trade cooled, with peers like Coherent and Applied Optoelectronics also falling sharply, pointing to sector profit-taking rather than company-specific weakness. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,014.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $880.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,003.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.29, for a total value of $2,389,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,625.53. This represents a 66.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,926 shares of company stock worth $36,254,801. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $903.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's 50-day moving average price is $776.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.98 and a 52 week high of $1,021.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 167.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.Lumentum's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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