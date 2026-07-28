Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,593 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 85,031 shares during the period. Lumentum accounts for 0.6% of Rokos Capital Management LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Lumentum worth $81,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 118.8% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Lumentum Trading Down 6.7%

Lumentum stock opened at $711.96 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $1,085.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 131.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $841.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $730.69.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $1,356,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $30,844,065.35. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,438,623.85. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.67.

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Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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