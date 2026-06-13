Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,913 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 117,465 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.18% of Lumentum worth $48,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 36.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 109.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 9.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $1,712,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price objective on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,021.95.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,062,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,735,477.60. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total value of $3,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,224,000. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Trading Up 3.6%

LITE opened at $921.56 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $1,085.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $897.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.72.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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