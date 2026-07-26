Luxor Capital Group LP Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Klarna Group plc $KLAR

Luxor Capital Group LP lessened its stake in shares of Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR - Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,470 shares of the company's stock after selling 213,760 shares during the quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP's holdings in Klarna Group were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAR. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Klarna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,243,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,834,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,018,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $99,502,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,323,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Klarna Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Klarna Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Klarna Group

Klarna Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Klarna Group stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. Klarna Group plc has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Klarna Group had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Klarna Group plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Klarna Group Company Profile

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

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