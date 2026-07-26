Luxor Capital Group LP Has $86.84 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,225 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 296,625 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 6.1% of Luxor Capital Group LP's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 0.28% of NRG Energy worth $86,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,868,408 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,730,685,000 after buying an additional 234,666 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,222,409,000 after buying an additional 4,916,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $910,324,000 after acquiring an additional 82,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $790,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,191,133 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $320,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,666 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG opened at $141.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.02 and a beta of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. NRG Energy's payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Williams Trading set a $184.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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