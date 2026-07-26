Luxor Capital Group LP Sells 348,790 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Luxor Capital Group LP lowered its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,310 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 348,790 shares during the quarter. Aercap comprises about 1.3% of Luxor Capital Group LP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 0.08% of Aercap worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aercap by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,112,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $735,003,000 after purchasing an additional 184,425 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Aercap by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,272,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $470,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,241 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,804,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $403,103,000 after buying an additional 31,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,772 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $393,726,000 after buying an additional 71,923 shares during the period. Finally, WGI DM LLC grew its stake in shares of Aercap by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WGI DM LLC now owns 2,586,515 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $371,837,000 after buying an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

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Aercap Stock Up 1.9%

Aercap stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $155.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Aercap's payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $168.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aercap

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

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